NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in July 2022 in New Haven, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. announced that 26-year-old Kiyon Matheney was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old John Tubac-Saquil of New Haven in July 2022.

A New Haven Superior Court jury found Matheney guilty of first-degree manslaughter, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.



According to trial evidence, just after 11 p.m. on July 3, 2022, Matheney approached Tubac-Saquil when he was talking to his girlfriend in his truck and shot him.

Tubac-Saquil died four days later from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Matheney was served an arrest warrant on Oct. 19, 2022, for his role in the shooting.

At the time of his death, Tubac-Saquil had recently graduated high school and planned to start college that fall. His family and teachers addressed the court during the sentencing hearing.