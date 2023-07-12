NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a Meriden man in October 2020, according to New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle.

On March 1, a superior court jury found Davis Omar Roman Villanueva guilty of killing Casey Schoonover. Villanueva was also convicted of carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm in a separate court proceeding, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ).

According to evidence presented in court, Villanueva shot Schoonover in Meriden on Oct. 4, 2020. Schoonover died of his gunshot wounds minutes after, police said.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Roman Villanueva and he was extradited out of Puerto Rico in December 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Meriden Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Seth R. Garbarsky and Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa R. Holmes.