WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was sentenced to 90 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a Waterbury woman, according to Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt.

A Waterbury Superior Court jury found 40-year-old Franklin Robinson guilty on July 20 of the murder of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi.

On April 9, 2022, Robinson planned to shoot a man and his friends after becoming jealous that the man said “hello” to his girlfriend. Robinson and the co-conspirators found the car that was their intended target on Walnut Street in Waterbury and fired 22 bullets at the vehicle, according to officials.

All of the bullets missed the target. Instead, bullets were fired into the home of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi.

Martinez Antongiorgi was shot in the head while she was ironing in her home. Another innocent victim inside the home was wounded in the shooting but later recovered.

Martinez Antongiorgi died as a result of her injuries.

Martinez Antongiorgi was the mother of Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a Puerto Rican Olympian rifle shooter.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Franklin planned the shooting. He was found criminally liable for the murder and accessory to murder under the Pinkerton theory of liability, which means a person can be held responsible for the crimes of their co-conspirator.