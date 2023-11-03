WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a tree in Waterbury on Friday, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Decicco Road at 11:06 a.m. on a report of a car that crashed into a tree.

The Waterbury police identified the driver as a 24-year-old man. Police said he was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this crash.