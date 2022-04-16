SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a car crash on I-84 westbound early Saturday morning in Southbury.

According to Connecticut State Police, the accident occurred near Exit 14 around 5:30 a.m. A car had been traveling on I-84 westbound when it veered into the right shoulder for unknown reasons, colliding into the metal beam guard twice before coming to a stop, police said.

A crime of violence may have occurred a short distance away from the location of the car, according to police.

Shortly after the crash, Waterbury Hospital reported that a man had been dropped-off in the ER who was allegedly involved in a car crash. He was admitted to the Trauma Unit with serious life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CSP Troop A in Southbury at (203) 267-2200.

