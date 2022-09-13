WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Waterbury Hospital at 11:06 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim who had just been dropped off at the emergency. The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead just a few minutes before officers arrived.

Investigators said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer located at 103 Colonial Ave.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.