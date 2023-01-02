NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day.

Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.

Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.