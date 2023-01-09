EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police.

Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities.

Police said they were attempting to apprehend him for outstanding warrants when they learned that he had a gun. They then tried to block him into a Burger King parking lot in Branford, but he got away, crashing into two police vehicles.

He then got out of his vehicle and ran away. An officer shot at him three times, but Gambardella was not hit by gunfire, according to police. He was captured shortly after and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Body camera from the chase was released on Friday.

Gambardella was released from the hospital on Saturday and then charged with three counts of first-degree failure to appear, and one count of second-degree failure to appear. He has been released on a $151,500 bond.

Thursday’s incident is still under investigation, according to the Connecticut Inspector General’s office. Gambardella has not yet been charged with any crimes related to the chase.