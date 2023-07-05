HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old man was shot in his leg and had his vehicle stolen on Tuesday in Hamden, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Oberlin Road, according to authorities. The man was found in his driveway. Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to his leg. He was then taken to a hospital.

The vehicle was later found. Police have not released further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Jomo Crawford at (2023) 230-4000.