HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck and groin on Dixwell Avenue on Friday.

On Friday, April 2 at about 11 p.m., Hamden Police responded to the parking lot of Dixwell Social Lounge (940 Dixwell Ave.) for reports of a shooting.

A female told dispatch she was driving a male shooting victim to Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim had been shot in the neck and groin.

Upon arrival to the crime scene, police found a large crowd had gathered, but no one could not provide any information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.