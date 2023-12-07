NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot when he caught two individuals trying to break into his work van on Thursday morning on Lowin Avenue, according to police.

Officers responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Lowin Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a 43-year-old gunshot victim. The New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the location to render aid to the gunshot victim.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment. Hospital staff told police the man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police, it was reported that two individuals were trying to break into the victim’s work van. When the victim tried to stop them, one of the individuals fired a bullet into his leg. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers searched the area for the suspects but did not locate them.

The New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to collect ballistic evidence, search for surveillance video and speak with potential witnesses. Officials said the ShotSpotter system was not activated, but ballistic evidence was found at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities also transported the victim’s vehicle for processing.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said additional details will be released to the public as they become available. Anyone with information valuable to police is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or the New Haven Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (6304).