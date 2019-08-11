Man shot in New Haven, walks two miles to hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to a report of a shooting in a driveway on Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood on Saturday evening.
Police said a 20-year-old male was shot at around 10:39 p.m. and then walked two miles from the scene to Yale New Haven Hospital, arriving at around 11:17 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot in the arm, the injuries are non-life threatening.
Police canvassed the neighborhood and collected evidence. The street has since been reopened, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203)-946-6304.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.