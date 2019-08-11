Man shot in New Haven, walks two miles to hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to a report of a shooting in a driveway on Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Police said a 20-year-old male was shot at around 10:39 p.m. and then walked two miles from the scene to Yale New Haven Hospital, arriving at around 11:17 p.m.

JUST IN: New Haven PD says a man was shot in the arm at Lloyd Street & Grand Avenue last night. THEN, he walked 2.1 miles to the hospital. @WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 11, 2019

Police said the victim was shot in the arm, the injuries are non-life threatening.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and collected evidence. The street has since been reopened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203)-946-6304.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.