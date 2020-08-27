 

Man shot in the leg on Kensington Street, New Haven PD investigating

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street Wednesday evening.

Police say, around 8 p.m. they responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Kensington Street between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street in the Dwight neighborhood.

Arriving officers found a 31-year-old New Haven man outside a home with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have blocked off the area at Kensington and Elm Street for the investigation. As of 9:25 p.m., they remain on the scene.

Kensington Street – Photo: Zane Frederick WTNH

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 

