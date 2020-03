WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night after a man arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Waterbury Police say they were called to the area of Walnut St and Wood St for a report of a gunshot around 7pm.

A 29-year-old male is being treated in an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

