NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot outside of a diner in New Haven early Sunday morning, according to police.

New Haven PD recieved calls of a shooting injury outside of Cody’s Diner, at 95 Water St. Police responded to the call at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.

The man received first aid from a helpful citizen before being sent to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. NHPD is asking that anyone with information that could benefit this investigation to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. They are also accepting anonymous tips at (866) 888-8477.