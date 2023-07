WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death, and two others were injured, following a shooting Sunday morning in Waterbury.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. outside The Bunker Social Club on Watertown Avenue, according to police. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men arrived at a hospital after officers arrived at the club, according to police. They are in stable condition.