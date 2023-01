WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities.

Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area.

He was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 574-6941 or (203) 755-1234.