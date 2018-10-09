New Haven

Man spends 1 year taking sanctuary in Meriden church

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Tuesday marks a milestone for a Meriden man who has taken sanctuary at a local church.

Sujitno Sajuti has been living in the Unitarian Universalist Church for exactly one year.

Immigration rights activists plan to rally in support of him outside of that church at 6:00 p.m.

Sajuti came to the United States 30 years ago from his native Indonesia on a Fullbright Scholarship.

After his student visa expired, he said he ran out of options.

