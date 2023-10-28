NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was uncooperative with the police after being stabbed in the hand Saturday morning in New Haven.

New Haven Police were called to the Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave. at approximately 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning on reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a man suffering from puncture wounds in his left hand when they arrived. The man refused to provide any information to police about how he acquired the wound and only requested medical assistance.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital to have his wounds treated. Medical personal told police that the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Police secured a crime scene and canvassed the area looking for witnesses or footage of the incident. At this time there have been no results from the search.