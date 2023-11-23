NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police report that a man was stabbed following a verbal altercation inside of a corner market Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 120 Ellsworth Ave at 3:56 p.m. Thursday. They found one victim with stab wounds in his abdomen.

The victim told police that he was attacked inside of the Sam’s Food Market at 285 Whalley Ave. Investigations revealed that the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown man that ended with the victim being stabbed with a kitchen knife.

The victim informed officers that he was privately taken to a firehouse to report the incident. The New Haven Fire Department provided aid to the victim until American Medical Response arrived.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his wounds. Yale medical officials said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Police are actively investigating this incident.