NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was stabbed and killed at the intersection of Lloyd Street and Exchange Street on Saturday afternoon.

Robert Franklin, 49, was found unresponsive at the intersection after police received multiple 911 calls. Franklin was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).