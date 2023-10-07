NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An unidentified man was stabbed in New Haven Saturday evening, according to police.

New Haven police were alerted to a stabbing at the corner of Temple St. and Church St. at 6:09 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrive they located the victim, who was suffering from visible stab wounds.

The scene was secured and the victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment. Medical officials informed NHPD that the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

This remains an active investigation. Check back with News8 for more information.