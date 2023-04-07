NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested for stealing a car from CarMax in East Haven, after taking it for a test drive.

On December 10, 2022, officers from the East Haven Police Department were called to CarMax, at 121 West Frontage Road, about a stolen motor vehicle report.

Upon arrival, Officer Micah Belcher spoke with the complainant who stated that a male, later identified as Anthony Feliciano, of Meadow Street, Norwalk, CT, came into the dealership and took a 2019 GMC Sierra for a test drive, but never returned with the vehicle.

The complainant further stated that Feliciano used what was later determined to be a fake ID and other fraudulent documents to test drive the truck, police said.

In January of 2023, Detective Fred Sego took over the investigation.

It was discovered that the stolen GMC Sierra was for sale on Facebook Marketplace and that the seller was asking potential buyers to pay in cash.

According to police, it was further revealed that the truck was sold to an individual in Boston, Massachusetts for $25,000 in cash.

The buyer discovered that the truck was stolen when he attempted to register it in Massachusetts.

Images of Feliciano, from the day of the theft, were shared through various media and social media platforms.

Tips immediately came in identifying Feliciano as the suspect, police said.

Further investigation confirmed Feliciano’s involvement, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Feliciano was taken into custody by the Stamford Police Department on April 4, 2023, and was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

Feliciano was charged with the following:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle in violation of C.G.S. 53a-119c

Criminal Impersonation in violation of C.G.S. 53a-130

Feliciano was released on a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023, at G.A. 23, 121 Elm Street, New Haven, CT.