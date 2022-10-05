MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said.

A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between the Benson Road overpass and the Exit 18 on-ramp following signs that read “emergency stopping only.”

Police said the trooper parked behind the car and activated the lights on his cruiser to alert oncoming traffic of the hazard in the road. When the trooper approached the car, he noticed that the driver, 30-year-old Christopher McDonough of Newtown, appeared to be sleeping.

The trooper knocked on the window to wake him up, and during their interaction, noticed McDonough was showing signs of possible intoxication. He failed the standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

McDonough was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, violation of all violations under 14-298, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is due in court on October 18.