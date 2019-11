BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police and firefighter officials responded to a fatal train accident on Thursday.

According to Branford police, a man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in the area of Tabor Lutheran Cemetery on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the 50-year-old victim.

Investigation is ongoing.

