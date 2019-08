NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was struck and killed by a car in New Haven early Tuesday morning.

Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Middletown Avenue and stayed at the scene. Part of that road is now blocked off for the investigation.

Police will have Middletown Ave. in #NewHaven blocked off between Gando Drive & Cross Street for a few hours as they investigate. Just saw accident reconstruction team on scene. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/RWe7tqZ6Aa — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 20, 2019

There is no word on the identity of the pedestrian or if the driver faces charges.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim was throwing himself at cars.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.