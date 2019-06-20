Man suffers life threatening injuries in overnight shooting in New Haven

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Police say at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Irvington Street, near Townsend Avenue, in the Annex neighborhood of the East Shore.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Kent Pierce (WTNH)

Detectives are on scene canvassing the neighborhood for evidence. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 203-946-6304.

