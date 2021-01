FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an assault at Walmart on Wolcott Street Sunday afternoon.

Police report a 40-year-old male assaulted a 19-year-old female. A knife was recovered.

Waterbury Police tell News 8 the female victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The male suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody.

Officials say this is an ongoing and active investigation.