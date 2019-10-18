Man wanted in deadly 2018 Hamden hit-and-run extradited back to CT, arrested

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — William Moultrie, the man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden, has been arrested.

Moultrie is accused of hitting 51-year-old Melissa Reddick with his SUV on July 1, 2018, while she was crossing Dixwell Avenue. Reports state he then left the scene.

Reddick was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

After watching surveillance footage, officers found the vehicle parked in a residential garage in New Haven. They later determined that Moultrie was the driver.

Moultrie was captured at his home in South Carolina on Oct. 10.

After his capture, Reddick’s family released the following statement:

“She was truly loved. What you took from us and the entire community was someone that uplifted our spirits, someone that made us laugh, someone that loved us. We needed her and we still do need her, and you stole that from us.”

He was extradited back to Connecticut on Friday and was arrested by Hamden police.

He was charged with evading responsibility/death, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief in the second-degree, falsely reporting an incident and interfering with a police officer.

Moultrie was booked under a $50,000.00 bond.

He is due in Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 1.