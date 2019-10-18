Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Man wanted in deadly 2018 Hamden hit-and-run extradited back to CT, arrested

New Haven

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

William Moultrie (Credit: Hamden police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — William Moultrie, the man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden, has been arrested.

Moultrie is accused of hitting 51-year-old Melissa Reddick with his SUV on July 1, 2018, while she was crossing Dixwell Avenue. Reports state he then left the scene.

Reddick was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

After watching surveillance footage, officers found the vehicle parked in a residential garage in New Haven. They later determined that Moultrie was the driver.

Moultrie was captured at his home in South Carolina on Oct. 10.

After his capture, Reddick’s family released the following statement:

“She was truly loved. What you took from us and the entire community was someone that uplifted our spirits, someone that made us laugh, someone that loved us. We needed her and we still do need her, and you stole that from us.”

He was extradited back to Connecticut on Friday and was arrested by Hamden police.

He was charged with evading responsibility/death, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief in the second-degree, falsely reporting an incident and interfering with a police officer.

Moultrie was booked under a $50,000.00 bond.

He is due in Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Mayor Toni Harp jumps back into New Haven Mayoral Race

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Toni Harp jumps back into New Haven Mayoral Race"

Capitol Report: Mayor Harp is back in the New Haven Mayoral Race

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Report: Mayor Harp is back in the New Haven Mayoral Race"

Milford firefighters, paramedics help delivery baby girl

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford firefighters, paramedics help delivery baby girl"

Rally to be held in support of New Haven teen detained by ICE

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally to be held in support of New Haven teen detained by ICE"

Service dogs attend fundraiser for canine education in Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Service dogs attend fundraiser for canine education in Branford"

Connecticut Tennis Center to be site of concerts and comedy acts

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Tennis Center to be site of concerts and comedy acts"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss