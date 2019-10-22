Live Now
Man who backed over, killed wife, avoids prison

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who said he accidentally ran over and killed his wife in the driveway of their home has avoided prison.

The Record-Journal reports that 67-year-old Francesco Suppa, of North Haven, was sentenced Monday to an 18-month suspended sentence and a year of probation after pleading no contest to charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

Related: North Haven man now charged with manslaughter after running over wife

Prosecutors say Suppa backed over his wife on May 11, 2018 and told police it was an accident. But police say the couple had been involved in a dispute shortly beforehand.

Original Story: North Haven woman dies after husband runs her over in driveway

The woman died of her injuries the next day.

Suppa’s lawyer called the death a “tragic case.”

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

