Man who left father a paraplegic spared prison time

New Haven

by: Associated Press

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say left his father semi-paralyzed when he pushed him into a table during a fight has avoided prison thanks to his father’s request for leniency.

The New Haven Register reports that 40-year-old Jonathan Nieves received a one-year suspended sentence and three years of probation at sentencing Wednesday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree assault.

Prosecutors say the West Haven man was intoxicated when he got into a fight with his 64-year-old father in July and pushed him. Prosecutors say even though the older man had a pre-existing neck condition, the push left him a paraplegic that will require him to spend the rest of his life in an assisted living facility.

Nieves thanked court officials “for giving me another chance.”

