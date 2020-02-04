Man who threatened Puerto Rican Festival gets probation

A Connecticut man who posted a message online that police determined was a threat to a celebration of Puerto Rican culture has been granted a special form of probation that could result in charges being dismissed.

Jeffrey Hanson, of Orange, had been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Authorities say in a post referring to last August’s New Haven’s Puerto Rican Festival, Hanson posted on Facebook: “This is why we need 30 round magazines.”

There was no violent at the festival. But the Facebook post prompted an additional police presence and an FBI investigation. Hanson apologized and said he never meant harm.

