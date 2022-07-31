WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hatchet-wielding man has been arrested following a road rage incident in Wallingford Saturday.

Police have charged 33-year-old Charles P. Smith of West Haven with assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

According to police they responded to the the Redwood Flea Market on South Turnpike Road shortly after noon on the report of a man swinging a hatchet at other people in the road.

Police learned the incident began when Smith was backing his vehicle out of the flea market and another motorist beeped their horn at him causing him to become irate. He then drove around that motorist’s car, slammed on his brakes and ran to that car pulling the driver out leading to a fight.

Smith then retrieved the hatchet from his trunk and swung it at the motorist, police said. Another person tried to disarm him, at which time he swung at that person before fleeing at a high rate of speed. Smith then returned to the scene to try and re-engage the victims. Police arrived and ordered him to drop the hatchet and he did, but he refused other commands by officers and he was then arrested.

Wallingford Police urge motorists to use caution when driving and try to avoid altercation at all costs.