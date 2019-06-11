Man, woman arraigned in New Haven after FBI shootout in New York

A man and woman from New Haven are back in the Elm City to face charges after a shootout with FBI officers in New York. 

55-year-old Darryl Henry was wanted for a string of bank robberies in the city and authorities say 26-year-old Jeffon Suggs skipped two court dates.

Suggs was reported missing back in May. 

Both Henry and Suggs were found in a Westchester County Hotel room after a fatal shootout with the FBI last week.

