Man’s best friend found alive after missing at Sleeping Giant

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A walk up the tower trail takes a terrible turn after a dog gets loose from her owner.

Chris Roush is Sadie’s owner and the Dean with Quinnipiac University Communications.

He explained, “So we get to the top where the tower is and my dog Sadie sees this 50 foot crevice down near the tower and decided that she wanted to go down it. So she pulled herself out of her collar which was attached to a leash and took off down this 50 foot crevice.”

Roush said he climbed down the crevice but Sadie vanished. He added, “That’s a very rocky area of the park with a lot of boulders. I started climbing down those rocks and those boulders and looking for her.”

17-year-old Sadie is deaf, which made the search even harder. Roush quickly put up a missing dog post to social media. Within hours dozens of people came out to search for Sadie.

And then, four days later, “A Gentlemen who has been at the park posted something on Facebook that he heard a dog howling and crying,” Roush said.

Volunteers found Sadie in a hole about 25 feet from where she got out of the leash.

Roush added, “A guy by the name of Russell Lewis actually climbed down in the hole and see that she was down there and was able to put a leash around her neck and slowly pull her back to the top of the hole.”

Chief Gary Merwede with the Hamden Fire Department said, “She wasn’t that far off the trail and was between two boulders. Whether she fell in there or just sought shelter, I think only Sadie knows.” Sadie was too weak to stand. Several Hamden fire fighters came into help.

Chief Merwede added, “Into the woods we went with five people. Four would be on each part of the stretcher so we could switch off.” It took firefighters 30 minutes to carry Sadie out of the Sleeping Giant.

Merwede said, “It’s a tremendous story. It’s a story about a owner never giving up, about a dog never giving up and fortunately we had a happy ending here.”

Roush added, “Thank you so much. I couldn’t have done it alone. I couldn’t have done it with ten other people but with a 100 people we were able to find this dog.”

Sadie is expected to make a full recovery and will be home in a few days.