Marinas brace for high winds

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – With high winds in the forecast, local marinas are working to get boats to the safety of dry land.

We have had nice, warm weather recently, so a lot of sailors have opted to keep their boats in the water late into the season. However, with high winds expected tomorrow, that is bringing an abrupt end to the sailing season for a lot of people.

Lots of boats come out of the water this month anyway. The offshore nor’easter means there are a lot more coming out right now.

“Today, we put some extra people on it,” said Bruce Kuryla of Safe Harbor Bruce & Johnson’s Marina in Branford. “Yesterday a few extra people on it. We got sort of a record number of boats out for your average day, and we will try to continue that today.”

Safe Harbor Bruce and Johnson’s got a little preview of what’s to come with last weekend’s weather.

“The breeze was a little bit more than what people expected, so on Monday morning we were re-tying between Sunday night and Monday morning, re-tying boats, pumping out dinghys,” Kuryla said. “So we got a little bit of a jump on it.”

Now, the pressure is really on to get boats large and small up on the safety of land. They’ve taken the masts off some sailboats to lower their wind resistance. Kuryla says anybody who is keeping their boat tied up should have a foul-weather plan.

“Where they should take some sails down, check their bilge pumps. You want to reduce windage in storms like this, because this storm’s going to last a long time,” said Kuryla. “A lot of nor’easters are in and out quickly. This one, I think, is going to hang around a little longer.”

In Branford, it was clear a lot of boats were not coming out of the water today. Kuryla said the sailing season there can last until Thanksgiving.