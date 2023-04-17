HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man who fled a courthouse and cut off his GPS bracelet has been arrested in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Chamar Kelley was on probation for first-degree assault when he was arrested again on March 24 in Hamden, according to officials. Police found two illegal guns in his home.

A week later, he fled a courthouse, cut off his GPS bracelet and went to North Carolina.

Marshals tried to apprehend him on Monday when he was walking in East Charlotte when he ran away, according to officials. Law enforcement found a semi-automatic handgun on him when he was captured by a K-9.

He now faces additional weapons charges in North Carolina. Officials plan to extradite him back to Connecticut.