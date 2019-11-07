Mary Carter, 1998 New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal, passes away at 90

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mary G. Carter (Photo: Keenan Funeral Home)

(WTNH) — Mary G. Carter, the 1998 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, has died.

Mary was 90-years-old when she passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019.

She was born in New Haven on September 2, 1929. In her adult life, she lived in West Haven and was a long time member of the West Haven Irish American Club.

She was also involved in the West Haven Democratic Committee, the Lady’s Auxiliary, the Colombian Ladies and Out Lady of Victory Church.

In 1998, she was the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal.

For a full tribute to Mary’s life, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Water main break in New Haven creates sinkhole, leads to evacuations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Water main break in New Haven creates sinkhole, leads to evacuations"

Waterbury mayor reacts to re-election, coming closer to making city history

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury mayor reacts to re-election, coming closer to making city history"

Woman uses her birthday to help Waterbury food pantry fill its low supplies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman uses her birthday to help Waterbury food pantry fill its low supplies"

'God put me on this road for a reason': Good Samaritan helps get kids in New Haven stolen car incident to safety

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'God put me on this road for a reason': Good Samaritan helps get kids in New Haven stolen car incident to safety"

RAW FOOTAGE: Lt. Elliot Rosa speaks about car stolen with kids inside

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RAW FOOTAGE: Lt. Elliot Rosa speaks about car stolen with kids inside"

Mother reunited with her children after stolen car ordeal - New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother reunited with her children after stolen car ordeal - New Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss