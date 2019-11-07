Mary Carter, 1998 New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal, passes away at 90

(WTNH) — Mary G. Carter, the 1998 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, has died.

Mary was 90-years-old when she passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019.

She was born in New Haven on September 2, 1929. In her adult life, she lived in West Haven and was a long time member of the West Haven Irish American Club.

She was also involved in the West Haven Democratic Committee, the Lady’s Auxiliary, the Colombian Ladies and Out Lady of Victory Church.

In 1998, she was the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal.

