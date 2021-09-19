Mary Wade Home in New Haven hosts wedding for two residents who fell in love

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, the Mary Wade Home’s Residential Care in New Haven held a special wedding for two residents who fell in love.

Sixty guests were in attendance including family, friends, and staff. The love between Barbara and William Wood is obvious.

“The first time we met each other we knew we was in love,” William gushed. “Both of us have tried to fight it off for a couple years but when you’re in love you can’t fight off love.”

A proclamation from the City of New Haven was presented to the new couple, as well.