Maryland man charged after allegedly trying to harm himself, a child on railroad tracks in Guilford, police say

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly trying to harm himself and a child Friday night on railroad tracks, according to police.

At approximately 6:04 p.m., Guilford Police, Fire, and Amtrack Police responded to the area of the Guilford Train Station for the report of an adult male and child on the tracks.

Responding officers received information that the adult male was attempting to harm himself and a child on the tracks. Authorities report the man fled into the marsh with the child as officers were checking the area.

Officers located the man and took him into custody. Police report that both the man and child were not injured, but taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Ari Gejdenson of Maryland.

Gejdenson is charged with:

Risk of Injury

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Interfering with Police

Trespass in the First Degree

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Gejdenson is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday in New Haven.