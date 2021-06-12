Maryland man charged after allegedly trying to harm himself, a child on railroad tracks in Guilford, police say

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:
train railroad tracks_81197

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly trying to harm himself and a child Friday night on railroad tracks, according to police.

At approximately 6:04 p.m., Guilford Police, Fire, and Amtrack Police responded to the area of the Guilford Train Station for the report of an adult male and child on the tracks.

Responding officers received information that the adult male was attempting to harm himself and a child on the tracks. Authorities report the man fled into the marsh with the child as officers were checking the area.

Officers located the man and took him into custody. Police report that both the man and child were not injured, but taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Ari Gejdenson of Maryland.

Gejdenson is charged with:

  • Risk of Injury
  • Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
  • Interfering with Police
  • Trespass in the First Degree
  • Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Gejdenson is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday in New Haven.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New details in killing of Yale grad student revealed in nearly 100-page arrest warrant

News /

Ansonia excited to bring 'Beatles Fab 4 Music Festival' to town after pandemic pause on events

News /

Sumer doesn’t officially start until June 20th, and tick bites and Lyme disease are already a major problem.

News /

Orange PD: House fire remains under investigation

News /

Waterbury PD: Two men charged for firing gunshots on Holy Cross HS property

News /

Hollywood in New Haven: Showtime's 'Ray Donovan' caught filming at Union Station

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss