Maskless man arrested after refusing to leave a Walmart in New Haven, police launch use of force investigation

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police tells us Walmart workers asked a maskless man, who’s known to the store, to leave multiple times but refused. That’s when an officer stepped in. The department is now launching a use of force investigation after the body cam video was revealed.

The body cam is on officer Rafael Ramirez who is asking Jose DeJesus in Spanish to leave. He explains he’s there to pick up his wife from work. DeJesus is heard yelling and reportedly swearing at Ramirez and putting his hands up moments before he’s hit.

In the police report, Officer Ramirez details the altercation, explaining how he repeatedly asked DeJesus to go outside. On the fourth command, Officer Ramirez says he placed his right hand on DeJesus’s arm, attempting to guide him toward the exit door.

Officer Ramirez says that’s when the DeJesus swore at him and took a fighting stance raising his arms. Ramirez then punched DeJesus out cold. After seeing the video, Assistant Chief Renée Dominguez had internal affairs investigate.

“I think the best is that we’re being very transparent. We’re putting the video out there it’s important to allow the investigation to continue. There’s a lot of people that need to be spoken to video from Walmart so I think in the end the best thing to do is to have our internal affairs do a thorough investigation,” Chief Dominguez.

Police say DeJesus refused medical attention despite AMR arriving at the scene. He’s being charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and criminal trespass.

New Haven

