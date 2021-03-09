Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford to allow in-person visits starting Wednesday

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors will soon be able to see their loved ones in-person at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. They’ll be resuming indoor visits on Wednesday after in-person visits were halted at the start of the pandemic.

“We did 14,000 video chats with family members and residents and 7,000 window visits,” said JP Venoit, President and CEO of Masonicare. “For us to be in-person, to be inside the facility is amazing.”

JP Venoit, President and CEO of Masonicare, said all of their Masonicare communities are starting to open-up for visitations. He explained to us how this is now possible.

“You have to be COVID-free of any employees or residents for 14 days,” Venoit told News 8. “We’ve met all of the requirements. The state and federal government have [relaxed] those rules to allow us to do this.”

He said they also watch the numbers in the surrounding areas very closely.

“It’s all predicated on what we’ve seen in the area and get ourselves ready for the visitation,” said Venoit.

To make an appointment to see your loved one, call Masonicare Health Center to schedule an appointment.