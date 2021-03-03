Mass vaccination site opens at Wilbur Cross High School for New Haven teachers, school staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across our state, New Haven teachers and school staff are getting their chance for a shot in the arm. A mass vaccination site opened at Wilbur Cross High School Wednesday morning, which had over 300 appointments Wednesday alone.

Another sign of hope as the district works to bring students safely back to full capacity in person learning. This is just one step towards that goal.

“I think it’s a great start make our teachers feel more comfortable about coming into the workplace,” said Dr.Iline Tracey, Superintendent, New Haven Public Schools.

It’s a moment many within New Haven Public Schools have been waiting for the chance to get vaccinated. With hybrid learning already active in the city, school leaders say this is a sign of hope towards normalcy.

“I think that they developed a really well thought out plan to prioritize their teachers and staff and make sure we can get back into the classrooms and feel safe and ensure that our students and families are safe as well,” said Alyssa Granata-Basso, New Haven Public School Teacher. “The teachers could not wait on this, it shows me that they want to be all in, but they want to be safe.”

Over 4,000 New Haven Public School staff and teachers are eligible for vaccinations. Wednesday at Wilbur Cross High School, a mass vaccination site for educators getting their shot in the arm and signing up for the next one.

The district looking to make it easy for its teachers and staff to have their chance at multiple sites throughout the city… in some instances, teachers will have the chance to get vaccinated by their school nurses and in their own buildings. A process superintendent Dr Iline Tracey says is a commitment to educators across the city.

“There is ample opportunity for anyone that wants to sign up. Not just teachers, all staff,” said Tracey.

Wednesday’s site is part of a continued partnership between the school district, the city and the fair Haven Community Health Center.

“We are one of four community health centers in Connecticut that has eligibility to receive federally offered vaccines in its own right. Today is day one and our team has been so efficient. We are looking to vamp up the numbers in the days to come,” said Evert Lam, Pediatrician, Fairhaven Community Health Center.

Ramping up numbers on one hand while protecting educators and staff on the other…

“We as teachers are a very strong community and we have risen together to overcome everything and I think no matter what you are feeling inside, whether you are hesitant or apprehensive, we are gonna do it for our kids,” said Granata-Basso.

This is just one of 14 school sites throughout the city where teachers and staff can be vaccinated. We have a full list here.