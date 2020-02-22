Massive fire breaks out at Waterbury Hospitality Center

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are monitoring what was a massive fire in Waterbury on Friday night.

The fire broke out on East Main Street in a building that houses the Waterbury Hospitality Center.

Fire crews believe no one was in the building at the time.

They believe the top two floors of the building were not being used. However, the bottom floor — where most of the damage is — was where those in need could come in a get a shower, some food, and help getting back on their feet.

Carrie Hewitt said she was saddened by the fire because the center is where she got her life back on track.

“It’s sad ’cause I know a lot of people…I worked CHD, who owns the building, and it hits home,” she said, holding back tears.

Hewitt said the center helped her get an apartment and a job.

Despite the loss, she said she’s thankful no one was there when the fire started.

The fire marshal is on scene, and crews will continue to monitor hotspots to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.