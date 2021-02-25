Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury celebrates reopening

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The grand reopening of the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury took place Thursday.

The newly-renovated museum got a big boost from the state. Connecticut chipped in $3 million to help expand educational programming, collections storage and exhibitions at the center.

The museum’s executive director says they really wanted to make the community feel a part of the building.

“We opened it up, we added windows so people could see in and see the art and feel welcomed into what I call the living room of Waterbury now. So it’s a draw for our local community, but it’s a draw for people into Waterbury to see the beauty that we have here and the art and culture that we have,” Robert Burns, Executive Director Mattatuck Museum.

The museum has safety precautions in place so families can visit safely.