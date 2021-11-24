Mayor Elicker appoints two to fill positions on the New Haven Board of Education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Elicker appointed Dr. OrLando Yarborough III and Dr. Abie Quinones-Benitez to fill two positions on the New Haven Board of Education on Wednesday.

These two positions are being vacated by Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur and Ms. Larry Conaway.

“I’m thankful for the service Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur and Ms. Larry Conaway,” said Mayor Elicker. “Their commitment to the success of our students is laudable.”

Dr. Quinones-Benitez is an educational professional with expertise in English as a Second Language (ESL) learners and curriculum development.

Dr. Quinones-Benitez began her education career at New Haven Adult Ed in 1986 where she taught ESOL and Spanish GED classes.

She later went on to teach at Gateway Community College and became a Spanish teacher for adult education in New Haven, Hamden, and Orange.

“I’m honored and excited about the opportunity to serve on the New Haven Board of Education,” said Dr. Quinones-Benitez. “As a student assistant in the then Fair Haven Middle School, I saw the needs and talent of all of our students. I pursued certification and made a commitment to this city.”

Dr. Yarborough has served as pastor at the Black Church at Yale University since 2015. He also serves as a coach and facilitator at the Yale School of Management while running his own company, The Well Company, which offers to coach and consulting services for STEM and other professionals.

Dr. Yarborough earned his Ph.D. in Genetics from Yale University, investigating the genetics of high blood pressure, and completed a Yale postdoc in Internal Medicine.

“As a leader and a coach, I’ve spent most of my life investing in the success of people,” said Dr. Yarborough. “As a father and Board Chair at Friends Center for Children, the success of these kids is personal to me. I’m thankful for this appointment and looking forward to helping each child in New Haven maximize their potential.”