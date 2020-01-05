Mayor Elicker celebrates inauguration with City Hall open house, free, open to the public

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker had his inauguration on New Year’s Day. The celebration for his accomplishment continued Sunday.

A celebration reception took place at City Hall Sunday afternoon. An event Elicker said he wanted for the people of New Haven, instead of a traditional Inauguration Ball only open to a select group.

His reasoning? Transparency, of course.

“I wanted to do something that was a little more open to the community so people didn’t have to pay to come in. So we’re just having an open house at City Hall.

One of the things I’ve heard over and over again is people wanted an accessible City Hall. And this is yet another message that City Hall is open for business.

We’re going to open the doors and make sure the bar is low for people coming in, meeting city staff, meeting myself, and engaging with the city.”

– Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven

Mayor Elicker is the 51st Mayor in the history of the Elm City.

