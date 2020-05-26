Mayor Elicker comments on state of coronavirus in the Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In an effort to maintain social distancing, the mayor says there were no problems on Sunday.

On CNN, he talked about health concerns as people head to the beach to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

“By and large new haven residents have been really good at following the social distancing guidelines. A lot of people are feeling couped up and I think a lot of people are feeling frustrated. At the same time, I worry that people have a false sense that they feel that we are beyond this. We are not out of the woods. New Haven just lost our 100th resident to COVID-19. There’s a lot more work we need to be doing,” he explained.

Mayor Elicker will be joining clergy and faith leaders on Tuesday to get tested for COVID-19. The coronavirus testing will happen at the Murphy Medical Associates testing site. The facility offers free asymptomatic testing.