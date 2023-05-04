NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big announcement today from New Haven City Mayor, Justin Elicker. He, along with other officials will be talking about a plan designed to save you money, and save our planet.

In these tough economic times, who doesn’t want to save some money. Mayor Elicker’s plan is to help you do that through the “Solar For All” Campaign.

We’re talking about nearly a $1000 a year. About 200 residents in Elm City and other parts of Connecticut, are already taking advantage of this cost saver.

But this is a new citywide initiative designed to provide residents with solar energy and energy efficiency upgrades to their homes.

Solar For All is a 25 year lease program that won’t cost you a thing. It covers installation, maintenance, and there’s no income or credit score requirements.

The solar energy system will be installed by Posigen, and will save you about $985 dollars per year.