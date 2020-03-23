Mayor Elicker, New Haven Board of Ed to discuss using local high school to house homeless coronavirus patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced last week the Hill Regional Career High school will be used as an emergency isolation shelter for those who test positive with COVID-19.

This school would essentially be used for people who test positive, are homeless and have nowhere to go. The problem? New Haven’s Board of Education is not happy with that plan and plans on addressing it at Monday night’s board meeting.

Of course, we’ve seen how quickly and easily this virus spreads so the mayor says this emergency isolation shelter could help flatten the curve or slow the spread of the novel coroanvirus by providing homeless people in New Haven a place to isolate.

The Board is upset that a group with such a highly contagious virus will be inside a school. Mayor Elicker has mentioned he understands the concern however in a pandemic of this magnitude, but there is no time to waste

“The Board of Education is statutorily and by city charter responsible for determining what these buildings can be used for. Not the mayor, not anybody else,” says Darnell Goldson. Board of Education, District 2.

“We don’t have the time right now to wait. We don’t have time to argue,” Mayor Elicker adds.

The mayor announced on Sunday a 50-year-old homeless man who was at the hospital for a detox program tested positive for coronavirus. He was ordered to quarantine but escaped the hospital. He has since been taken into custody by Milford police.